Transit Drive-In hopes to open after non-essential business order is lifted

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Transit Drive-In is preparing to open after the non-essential business closure order is lifted, which is currently expected to be May 15, according to a post on the drive-in’s Facebook page.

“When we are given permission to open, it will only be with strict social distancing measures in place to protect all of our guests and our staff from the risk of infection,” the post adds.

Currently, there are about 20 other drive-ins around the country operating under CDC guidelines.

Likely changes will include advance online ticketing with a barcode scanner verification for contact-free entry, showing only single features to reduce bathroom usage, limiting parking capacity to 50 percent or less to allow social distancing, and requiring all guests to stay inside their vehicles except for trips to the bathroom.

The snack bar won’t be fully open until it’s deemed safe for people to congregate in groups, and the drive-in is working on an app for grab and go pickup.

Restrooms will be for emergency use only, with one person allowed in each restroom unless it’s an adult with a young child. They will be sanitized after every use.

Facemasks will be required in order to use the restrooms or to visit the snack bar. Hand sanitizer stations will be available at each entrance area inside the building.

“It will be a much different experience than what people have been used to, but we will only be allowed to open the drive-in under conditions that will provide a safe environment for everyone, or we won’t be able to open,” the Facebook post said.