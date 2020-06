LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Transit Drive-In is open to more than just movies this summer.

The owner of the drive-in kicked off the 2020 “Live at the Drive” series on Friday night.

The drive-in has teamed up with music venue Buffalo Iron Works for a weekly concert series.

The staff is enforcing strict guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Cars are parked ten feet apart and masks are mandatory when buying concessions or going to the bathroom.

“Live at the Drive” goes until Aug. 15.