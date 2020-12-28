Transit Drive-in to host socially distanced New Year’s Eve celebration

LOCKPORT N.Y. (WIVB) – Options this year for New Year’s Eve are limited. However, Transit Drive-in owner Rick Cohen wants to provide a way folks can ring in the New Year safely.

“Well there’s not going to be a Statler Ice Ball, there’s not going to be a public first night in downtown Buffalo,” he said. “The drive-in theater has the room, we have the layout where people can stay in their car or near their car and enjoy movies, enjoy the fireworks, and they can stay safe.”

The celebration includes a double feature, a ball drop displayed on the screens, fireworks and the lights and sounds from the Lockport Fire Company.

“We wanted to have an event where people could celebrate New Year’s Eve and do it in a social distancing, friendly, safe environment,” Cohen said. “The drive-in has been providing that all summer, all fall and why not do it for New Years?”

Proceeds of the event are going to Make-A-Wish WNY.

“It’s a tough time for everybody, especially the charities that are trying to help people, so we wanted to do something to help one of our favorite local charities,” he said.

The Drive-in is limited to 650 cars and tickets are $50 per vehicle. To purchase tickets click here.