Transit Drive-In will show Sunday’s AFC Championship Game for $39/car donation in honor of Pancho Billa

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Transit Drive-In will show the Bills/Kansas City AFC Championship this Sunday, for the price of a donation in honor of the late Bills superfan Pancho Billa.

The drive-in announced in a Monday afternoon post that they will be showing the 6:40 p.m. game on Sunday, starting with a 12-minute video presentation dedicated to Ezra Castro (Pancho Billa), who died from cancer in May 2019 at age 39.

Gates will open at 3 p.m.

The drive-in will be requiring a donation of $39 per vehicle to The Teacher’s Desk, a Buffalo-based charity which provides school supplies to kids in need.

After Castro’s death, The Teacher’s Desk sent 4,500 “Pancho Packs” to Castro’s hometown of El Paso, Tex.

Transit Drive-In owner Rick Cohen said that he was one of the volunteers who helped assemble those packs at New Era Field.

You can make a donation for admission by clicking here.

The drive-in has been showing Bills games this season at no cost, providing fans with a socially-distanced outdoor watching experience.

They were left with an extensive cleanup Sunday after Saturday’s Bills vs. Ravens playoff game, which prompted the owner to post about it on Facebook.