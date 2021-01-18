Transit Drive-In will show Sunday’s AFC Championship Game for $39/car donation in honor of Pancho Billa

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Transit Drive-In will show the Bills/Kansas City AFC Championship this Sunday, for the price of a donation in honor of the late Bills superfan Pancho Billa.

The drive-in announced in a Monday afternoon post that they will be showing the 6:40 p.m. game on Sunday, starting with a 12-minute video presentation dedicated to Ezra Castro (Pancho Billa), who died from cancer in May 2019 at age 39.

Gates will open at 3 p.m.

The drive-in will be requiring a donation of $39 per vehicle to The Teacher’s Desk, a Buffalo-based charity which provides school supplies to kids in need.

After Castro’s death, The Teacher’s Desk sent 4,500 “Pancho Packs” to Castro’s hometown of El Paso, Tex.

Transit Drive-In owner Rick Cohen said that he was one of the volunteers who helped assemble those packs at New Era Field.

You can make a donation for admission by clicking here.

The drive-in has been showing Bills games this season at no cost, providing fans with a socially-distanced outdoor watching experience.

They were left with an extensive cleanup Sunday after Saturday’s Bills vs. Ravens playoff game, which prompted the owner to post about it on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss