A plow truck driver plows snow on the New York State Thruway during a winter storm in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park will be lifted after midnight on Sunday, Orchard Park police announced.

The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice. In addition, Route 219 will remain closed until further notice as the New York State DOT continues to work on clearing roads and ramps.

In addition to Orchard Park, the travel bans in the Town and Village of Hamburg, Village of Blasdell, Town of Evans and Village of Angola will all be lifted starting at 6 a.m. Monday and replaced with a travel advisory, Erie County officials announced Sunday night.

The City of Lackawanna and City of Buffalo south of William Street will continue to have their travel bans in effect until further notice.

The travel advisories in the following municipalities will also be lifted:

Akron

Alden

Amherst

Brant

Cheektowaga

City of Tonawanda

Clarence

Concord

Collins

Farnham

Gowanda

Grand Island

Kenmore

Lancaster

Newstead

North Collins

Sardinia

Sloan

Springville

Williamsville

Orchard Park police said in a release that “travel is difficult in certain areas” and that “many pieces of large construction equipment are working 24 hours a day for the next several days” in order to clear the snow off roads in the area.

Orchard Park led all of western New York with 77 inches of snow dating back to the start of the snowstorm on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.