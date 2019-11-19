Traveling this Thanksgiving? AAA predicts second-highest travel volume since 2000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s almost time for Thanksgiving travel, and it’s going to be a busy one this year.

AAA says that more than 55 million travelers are planning to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving- it’s predicted to be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since they started tracking holiday travel volume in 2000. The highest recorded travel volume was 2005.

About 1.6 million people more people will travel compared to last year.

Whether you’re planning on getting there by plane, train, or automobile, you can expect it to be busy.

The busiest time on the roads is expected to be Wednesday afternoon, and trips in major metro areas like Boston, New York City, and Washinton, D.C. could take up to four times longer than usual.

Gas Buddy is projecting the national average for gas to be two dollars and fifty six cents this Thanksgiving, up one cent from last year but the highest since 2014.

Travel by plane is up by 4.6 percent this year, with four point forty five million Americans flying to their destination.

About 1.49 million Americans will get to their destination by train, bus, or another mode of transportation.