MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man already serving a 50-year federal prison sentence for child pornography is now being tried on state charges.

It was an emotional day in the Chautauqua County courtroom, as the defense detailed the allegations against Dustin Post in their opening statement.

The Fredonia man was indicted on more than 20 charges, including predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape. He’s accused of sexually assaulting seven children between the ages of one and 12 years old over the course of four years.

“It’s difficult for me to comment at this point. Certainly, these cases are always difficult,” said Nathaniel Barone, the public defender representing Post. “Right now, we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and prepare for the worst and hope for the best. But certainly it’s going to be complicated.”

The defense called their first witness to the stand Thursday: the mother of one of the alleged victims. She told the court she had formed a friendship with Post during the summer of 2018.

He allegedly invited her daughter, who was eight-years-old at the time, to a birthday party for his younger sisters. The child’s mother said the assault took place that night.

“He had access to these children by befriending the children’s mothers or other caregivers,” said Asst. District Attorney Tracey Brunecz during a previous news conference on this case. “These were children that were known to him.”

If he is found guilty by the jury on the current charges, he faces life in prison.