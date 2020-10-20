Trial of Indiana stepmother accused of killing stepdaughter begins today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Gas City woman is going on Monday for allegedly killing her step-daughter in 2019. Amanda D. Carmack, 34, is facing charges of Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, Domestic Battery Resulting in Death to a Person Under 14, and Strangulation after police found her stepdaughter, 10-year-old Skylea Carmack’s body in a shed last September.

Late August, Skylea Carmack was reported missing in Gas City. Police found her in three trash bags with a pillow, blanket, and backpack along with a pair of multicolored pants tied around her neck. Amanda Carmack admitted to killing her stepdaughter after reporting her missing just days before.

She claimed she didn’t remember everything from her death. The only explanation that she gave was that she was very angry.

Later in September, Amanda Carmack filed a notice of using mental disease or defect as a defense. She was found competent to stand the trial which begans Monday at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without parole.