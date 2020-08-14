Trial set for woman charged in connection with Vanessa Guillen’s death

Cecily Aguilar will stand trial for her role in the death of Vanessa Guillen on September 28th, 2020.

Cecily Anne Aguilar. (Courtesy: Bell County Jail)

That is when jury selection is set for Aguilar’s trial for one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence.

She faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count upon conviction.

Prosecutors claim Aguilar helped 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson in disposing of the body of Vanessa Guillen after he killed her.

Aaron Robinson

The indictment alleges that from April 22, 2020, through July 1, 2020, Aguilar conspired with Robinson to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including the victim’s body in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime.

The indictment also alleges that on April 23, 2020, and on April 26, 2020, Aguilar tampered with evidence in this case, including the victim’s body, to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding.

Cecily Aguilar plead not guilty to all charges.

A memorial service for Spc. Vanessa Guillen is being held Friday in Houston from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.