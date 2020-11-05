Trials will resume in Erie County superior courts starting Monday

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jury and bench trials will resume next week in Erie County Court and State Supreme Court, part of the phased reopening of in-person court procedures.

Before entering the courthouse, all jurors, attorneys and witnesses will be required to answer health screening questions and undergo a temperature check.

If a person has a temperature of 100.1 or higher and/or fails a verbal screening, they will not be permitted to enter the building.

No one can enter the Erie County Court building without a mask.

Here are some other precautions in place: