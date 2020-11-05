Trials will resume in Erie County superior courts starting Monday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jury and bench trials will resume next week in Erie County Court and State Supreme Court, part of the phased reopening of in-person court procedures.

Before entering the courthouse, all jurors, attorneys and witnesses will be required to answer health screening questions and undergo a temperature check.

If a person has a temperature of 100.1 or higher and/or fails a verbal screening, they will not be permitted to enter the building.

No one can enter the Erie County Court building without a mask.

Here are some other precautions in place:

  • Seating capacity has been reduced in every courtroom to comply with social distancing requirements.
  • Jurors will be directed to sit in designated seats.
  • A second courtroom will be used as a jury breakroom and space for deliberations.

