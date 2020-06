(WIVB) – New York State Police say a trooper hit by a vehicle is out of the hospital Friday night.

Trooper Ronald Ensminger was run over during protests on Buffalo’s East Side on June 1.

He suffered a broken leg and a shattered pelvis.

Trooper Ronald Ensminger recovering and leaving Erie County Medical Center after sustaining serious injuries from being run over by a vehicle on June 1, 2020. Thank you ECMC staff and the community for your thoughts and prayers! pic.twitter.com/ZaDJOdvH6S — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 19, 2020

30-year-old Deyanna Davis has been charged in relation to the crash.