Truck and music lineup for Food Truck Tuesday announced

Food Truck Tuesdays are returning to Larkin Square on the afternoon of April 10.

Each Tuesday during the six-month season, dozens of food trucks will gather. There is a rotating roster of 49 trucks from Buffalo and Rochester, including five new ones since last season.

The events also include live music and free parking. Here is the list of trucks coming this season:

Amy’s Truck

Abbott’s Frozen Custard

Antones at the Fair

Bada Bing *

Carniverous

Center Street Smokehouse

Cheesecake Guy

Cheesy Chick

Chef’s Catering/ Chef’s Mobile Kitchen

Crusin Crepes

Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles

Dickies BBQ

Eat Greek (Sonny’s Landing

Fat Bob’s *

Flaming Fish

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

#Get Fried

Great Foodini

Green Acres Ice Cream

Hawaiian BBQ

House of Munch

J&L BBQ

Jimmy Z’s

Just Pizza

Le Petit Poutine

Lloyd

Lomo Lomo

M & S Street Eats

Macarollin’

Niagara Café *

Pi Craft *

Pizza Amore

Polish Villa

R&R BBQ

Rob’s Kabobs

Rolling Cannoli

Rudy’s Kitchen

Ru’s Pierogis

Sassi Cakes

Smoothies Plus

Sweet Hearth

Sweet Melody’s

Sweet Lisa *

Taffy’s

Ted’s Hot Dogs

Thai Me Up

The Great Aussie Bite

The Meatball Truck Co.

The Salad Bar

Tuk Tea

Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza

An asterisk (*) indicates a truck that is new to Food Truck Tuesdays. Here is the list of musicians coming this year:

4/10 – The Emporium

4/17 – Smiley Mike

4/24 – JL Fulks

5/1 – Alex McArthur Sextet

5/8 – The Darts

5/15 – Scott Celani Band

5/22 – Alison Pipitone

5/29 – The Skiffle Minstrels

6/5 – Lithium

6/12 – Donny Frauenhofer Band

6/19 – The Kensingtons

6/26 – XOXO Band

7/3 – Mom Said No

7/10 – Big J Blues

7/17 – Reggie Childs

7/24 – The Jon Lehning Underground

7/31 – Tim Britt Band

8/7 – Intrepid Travelers

8/14 – The Zak Ward Trio

8/21 – Gravy

8/28 – Johnny Hart & The Mess

9/4 – Bad Habit Band

9/11 – Flipside

9/18 – The Sofa Kingz & Battle Studies

9/25 – Buffalo Gamelan Club

10/2 – Ten Cent Howl

Information on booking private events at Larkin Square can be found here.