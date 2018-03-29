Truck and music lineup for Food Truck Tuesday announced

Food Truck Tuesdays are returning to Larkin Square on the afternoon of April 10.
Each Tuesday during the six-month season, dozens of food trucks will gather. There is a rotating roster of 49 trucks from Buffalo and Rochester, including five new ones since last season.
The events also include live music and free parking. Here is the list of trucks coming this season:
- Amy’s Truck
- Abbott’s Frozen Custard
- Antones at the Fair
- Bada Bing *
- Carniverous
- Center Street Smokehouse
- Cheesecake Guy
- Cheesy Chick
- Chef’s Catering/ Chef’s Mobile Kitchen
- Crusin Crepes
- Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles
- Dickies BBQ
- Eat Greek (Sonny’s Landing
- Fat Bob’s *
- Flaming Fish
- Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
- #Get Fried
- Great Foodini
- Green Acres Ice Cream
- Hawaiian BBQ
- House of Munch
- J&L BBQ
- Jimmy Z’s
- Just Pizza
- Le Petit Poutine
- Lloyd
- Lomo Lomo
- M & S Street Eats
- Macarollin’
- Niagara Café *
- Pi Craft *
- Pizza Amore
- Polish Villa
- R&R BBQ
- Rob’s Kabobs
- Rolling Cannoli
- Rudy’s Kitchen
- Ru’s Pierogis
- Sassi Cakes
- Smoothies Plus
- Sweet Hearth
- Sweet Melody’s
- Sweet Lisa *
- Taffy’s
- Ted’s Hot Dogs
- Thai Me Up
- The Great Aussie Bite
- The Meatball Truck Co.
- The Salad Bar
- Tuk Tea
- Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza
An asterisk (*) indicates a truck that is new to Food Truck Tuesdays. Here is the list of musicians coming this year:
- 4/10 – The Emporium
- 4/17 – Smiley Mike
- 4/24 – JL Fulks
- 5/1 – Alex McArthur Sextet
- 5/8 – The Darts
- 5/15 – Scott Celani Band
- 5/22 – Alison Pipitone
- 5/29 – The Skiffle Minstrels
- 6/5 – Lithium
- 6/12 – Donny Frauenhofer Band
- 6/19 – The Kensingtons
- 6/26 – XOXO Band
- 7/3 – Mom Said No
- 7/10 – Big J Blues
- 7/17 – Reggie Childs
- 7/24 – The Jon Lehning Underground
- 7/31 – Tim Britt Band
- 8/7 – Intrepid Travelers
- 8/14 – The Zak Ward Trio
- 8/21 – Gravy
- 8/28 – Johnny Hart & The Mess
- 9/4 – Bad Habit Band
- 9/11 – Flipside
- 9/18 – The Sofa Kingz & Battle Studies
- 9/25 – Buffalo Gamelan Club
- 10/2 – Ten Cent Howl
Information on booking private events at Larkin Square can be found here.