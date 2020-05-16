True Bethel Buffalo distributing face masks at seven locations on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Saturday afternoon, True Bethel Buffalo is distributing face masks at seven locations in the Queen City.

The distribution starts at 11 a.m. and lasts as long as supplies are available. Each location has 1,000 masks to give out.

The locations are:

True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry St.

Delavan and Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan St.

BPS Build Academy, 340 Fougeron St.

Paramount Lodge, Paramount Plaza

Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St.

New Direction Fellowship, Kensington and Bailey Avenue

Old Kmart Parking Lot on Broadway