Trump meets with FEMA officials at Camp David to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

President Trump on Saturday met with FEMA officials at Camp David to discuss the response to Hurricane Dorian. Mr. Trump canceled a weekend visit to Poland to plan for the potentially catastrophic storm that could affect more than 20 million Americans.

Mr. Trump briefly left Camp David to visit Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday morning, according to pool reports. He returned to the presidential retreat Saturday afternoon.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president has been briefed hourly on the storm and that he “participated in several phone calls.” When asked about a video posted by The Hill claiming to show Mr. Trump golfing, Grisham said, “I have no idea what that video is.”

Dorian may spare Florida from a direct hit and make landfall over South Carolina on Wednesday or Thursday. State of emergencies are in effect for the entire states of Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina, and 12 counties in Georgia.

Mr. Trump on Saturday retweeted several tweets by the National Hurricane Center, FEMA and the American Red Cross providing information about the storm. He also warned in a tweet that “our great South Carolina could get hit MUCH harder than first thought.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated following Mr. Trump’s return to Camp David from Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.