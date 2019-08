(WIVB)–TSA officials are reminding you the clock is ticking to get a REAL ID.

You will not be able to board a plane without it.

Congress passed REAL ID standards into law back in 2005 following a recommendation from the 9/11 commission.

It requires State ID applicants to submit paperwork to prove who they are and where they live.

The deadline to get a REAL ID is next October.