TSA releases 2019 ‘Year in Review’ report

(NEWS10) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released its annual “Year in Review.” The report looks back at some of the stats and facts collected by the administration over the past year.

Coming into 2019, TSA officers were at a disadvantage because of an extended government shutdown, which caused employees to show up to help protect the public without collecting a paycheck. This sparked people across the country to step up and support the federal employees throughout the ordeal.

Now lets jump into the facts! TSA reported record-breaking numbers when it came to passenger travel last year. They saw the highest number of passengers ever screened during spring break totaling 2,792,525 including crew members.

That record was later broken on July 7 making it the busiest Fourth of July holiday weekend ever according to TSA’s report. Once again, that record was broken on December 1 by screening 2,870,764 passengers and crew members.

TSA also reports the establishment and hosting of the first-ever meeting of the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee along with the addition of 19 new airlines to TSA Pre-check.

Now, with an increase in passenger traffic comes an increase in attempted security breeches with more than 4,000 firearms discovered and confiscated by TSA officers.

Here is a list by the numbers provided in the TSA annual report showing a 5% increase in the discovery of weapons, especially firearms in 2019.

Total number of firearms found at security checkpoints (2019) – 4,432

Total number of firearms found at security checkpoints (2018) – 4,239

4,432 in 2019 averages out to 85.2 firearms per week or 12.1 per day

3,869 of the firearms were found loaded

1,507 were discovered with a round in the chamber

Out of 440 federalized airports, firearms were discovered at 278 of them

In the month of May, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport set a record for the most firearms found in one month (34).

Additionally, TSA provided a list of the top 10 airports where firearms were discovered in 2019 listed below.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 323 – an increase of 25 firearms compared to 2018 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW): 217 Denver International Airport (DEN): 140 George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH): 138 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX): 132 Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL): 103 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL): 100 Nashville International Airport (BNA): 97 Orlando International Airport (MCO): 96 Tampa International Airport (TPA): 87

TSA says if you are caught with a firearm in your carry-on bag, you could face up to a $13,333 civil penalty per offense, or be arrested. TSA officials would like to remind the public that if you are going to carry such a weapon, there are rules in place that must be followed.

Courtesy of TSA

See all firearm discoveries in 2019.

In addition to firearms, TSA officers discovered several different kinds of explosives from replica RPGs to C-4 as well as many variations of knives and sharp weaponry.

Courtesy of TSA

TSA says you are allowed to travel with sharp weaponry as long as it is in a checked bag and not a carry-on.

Courtesy of TSA

TSA says the attempted concealment of prohibited items can result in heavy civil penalties or possible arrest.

Attempted concealment of prohibited items. Courtesy of TSA

Any questions about the security process or other travel-related concerns can be asked at AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook. For a full list of prohibited items click here.