Turkey Express serves up a feast to Western New York families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thanksgiving meals were loaded into cars Thursday morning, and were delivered to homes across Western New York for the Buffalo City Mission’s Turkey Express event.

Hundreds of volunteers, like Gloria Sedore, woke up early to make sure local families in need had a good Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s a great day! Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, we are exhausted,” she said.

Sedore is a Buffalo native. She moved away years ago, but every year she comes back to volunteer with Turkey Express event.

“If you come from having nothing, you want to give back when you have something.” Sadore said.

Turkey Express is an annual event hosted by the Buffalo City Mission. They put together large paper bags that contain everything you need to have a hearty Thanksgiving meal — turkey, pie and all the fixings.

“We started here at six and our first delivery team shows up here at 8 a.m. and it takes us a while to get everything prepped,” said Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director, Buffalo City Mission. “Our goal is to make sure that everyone, on this wonderful Thanksgiving Day, does not go hungry and this is an opportunity where we can make sure that everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving and that’s what today is all about.”

Hunger and food insecurity are both serious issues in Western New York.

“Hunger affects one in 8 western New Yorkers and 1 in 5 children in our area,” said Anne McKenna, chief communications officer, FeedMore WNY. “So, the work that we do is really important. We’re really glad that the Western New York community supports us.”

This is the mission’s second year working with the FeedMore WNY.