Turnout higher than expected on day three of early voting in Erie County

(WIVB) – Monday marked Day 3 of early voting in Erie County- and turnout was even higher than expected.

In the first two days of early voting, more people voted than in all nine days of early voting in 2019.

Ed Russak voted at the Erie County Board of Elections on Eagle Street on Monday- one of 37 polling locations throughout the county.

“I think the reason I voted early is to help avoid COVID-19,” Russak said. “It went easier than expected actually.”

You can find a list of early polling places throughout WNY here.