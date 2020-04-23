TV helps while sheltering at home in the village

(WIVB)–I confess, I’m sort of enjoying the lockdown. Yes, it’s a time of profound sadness and death and anxiety over a shattered economy and uncertainty about the future.

Every day, I perform the grim ritual of putting on CNN in the morning to chronicle the rise in COVID-19 infections and death around the globe and in the United States.

But if you can’t laugh during a crisis, you’re totally lost. I can’t tell you how happy my wife Melinda and I were when John Oliver, Bill Maher, and Saturday Night Live came back on the air in limited form. That skit where the secretaries struggled to do a Zoom session was a riot. I thought of me.

I miss going to work and being around people who don’t cook for me and nag me about wearing a mask on those rare occasions when I venture out in public. But there’s something to be said for sheltering in place, for sitting at home all day and doing the same thing over and over again.

For one thing, you don’t need to drive. Think of the money we’re saving on gas. Yesterday, my wife and I shared a laugh about our cars being half-full with gas for almost a month. It figures, just when prices are low. You wait, once we start driving regularly again the OPEC people will figure out a way to rip off the public, just like old times.

Anyway, I’m a creature of habit, a big fan of repetitive activity. That’s probably one reason I became a sports writer. There’s a sameness about the games that’s reassuring to me. I’m not good with my hands, except for typing and weeding, but I’m good at making coffee. I can’t wait to get up in the morning and perform the daily ritual.

Melinda, who runs the Buffalo Teacher Center from home, says she’s getting a little stir crazy. She likes being around people and talking to them. Being stuck with me is somewhat limiting. I’m not a talker, more of a casual listener. She’ll be explaining something to me and I’ll be wondering who led the Tigers in home runs in 1968. She’s always saying, ‘I told you that three times already.’ It’s an exaggeration. I’m generally oblivious only once or twice.

We’re watching a lot of TV, like most sentient Americans. I’m at the age where foreplay means watching the upcoming attractions t on ‘Better Call Saul’ or ‘My Brilliant Friend.’ Melinda is actually watching the Michael Jordan documentary with me. I covered the NBA back then. Sports! Thanks for pushing up the release date for all us suffering sports fans, guys!

Most nights, I pretend to be tired so I can go up to the guest room with the second TV and binge watch ‘A French Village’. It’s awesome. I’m already in the fourth season. It has subtitles, which I prefer these days. It helps with the foreign languages, and when your hearing is slipping. But subtitles help with the British shows, too. Let’s face it, listening to the Scottish is like a foreign language.

‘Shetland’ is great, too. As I said, we’re watching a lot of TV.

Melinda turned me on to “A French Village.” It’s brilliant, about the German occupation in World War II. She says it’s one of the best soap operas ever. There’s just enough violence and sex to keep it moving. The woman are starting to grow on me. Heck, after a month in the house, the men are starting to look good to me, too.

My wife binges more shows than I do. Hey, I have Strat0—Matic baseball. I’m still behind her on ‘Village’, so sometimes we’ll both be watching it in different rooms. That can make navigating Hulu tough for a technical dolt like me; sometimes I give up and read instead.

I hear people are rediscovering reading during the crisis. By the way, how fun is it looking at the books behind all the news commentators who are working from their homes? Isn’t it a tad precious for them to always have books behind them? Do you notice they never have any popular novels, even Stephen King?

I read the latest T.C. Boyle novel. Now I’m reading an old history of Sports Illustrated and a Charles Portis collection. He wrote “True Grit.” I’m also re-reading “Boys of Summer” and the New York Times. Melinda and I do the crossword puzzle every day. I cheat more than she does.

Oh, we watch Jeopardy, too. I’ve definitely turned into my parents now. We’re watching the College Tournament. It’s pretty discouraging how you can’t retrieve the simplest answer, like the capital of New York or names of famous actors. (“You know, that guy!”) I swear, they could ask my name and I’d choke and fail to buzz in on time.

Well, good old Alex Trebek is hanging in there, which is great for the soul in these difficult times.

I’ve written stories, lately after interviewing people over the phone. People seem to talk more when they’re not getting out of the house enough. The last time I interviewed anyone in person was on St. Patrick’s Eve, the night they shut the bars. I was telling Stacey Shatzel how much I enjoyed her salute to the workers and patrons as she tossed me out of Cole’s at 8.

I miss bartenders, though they’re not essential workers. But Jack Gray, my barkeep from the Glen Park and partner in baseball trivia, is sending quizzes every day to keep me going. Talk about having too much time on your hands.

The big winner in all this is the dog. She doesn’t know it’s a pandemic. All Babe knows is we’re home all the time and that means more food scraps and time in the back yard. I envy her because she doesn’t know what’s going on in the world and doesn’t scream at the television whenever Trump comes on.

She’s been going crazy over the gopher that hides under our shed. An animal control guy will come this afternoon to deal with the gopher. I guess that makes him essential. I’m assured he won’t actually kill it the gopher.

The governor, Andrew Cuomo, has become a cult figure in our house. Every morning around 11:30. I’ll be working in my office and hear Melinda shouting through the door, “Your governor is coming on TV!”

I’m impressed with the gov, but it’s Melinda who’s really over the top. She had a dream about him one night. She jokes to her friend that she’s going to leave him for me.

Fine. Go ahead, just leave one of the TV sets.

Jerry Sullivan is an award-winning digital reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2020. See more of his work here.