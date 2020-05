(CBS NEWS) – Volunteers were showing up in huge numbers Saturday to help clean up after four straight nights of unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, CBS Minnesota reports.

Pictures posted on social media showed people helping out after a night of violence.

In my neighborhood. Volunteers by the dozen are cleaning up debris and broken glass along West Lake Street. But I would advise people to avoid driving in the area. It is gridlocked with cars. pic.twitter.com/aXzMtZ64Uz — Brandt Williams (@BrandtMPR) May 30, 2020