Two Buffalo men face charges after they lead City of Tonawanda police on a vehicle pursuit that ends in the Ellicott Creek

A vehicle pursuit in a City of Tonawanda ends with the car in the water and two Buffalo men facing charges.

City of Tonawanda police say the incident started with a simple traffic stop for speeding.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday. Police pulled over a 2006 Chevy Impala at Kohler and Erie Streets for speeding. After the officer got out of the car, the driver sped away.

The vehicle went East on Fletcher Street, crossed over Young street, hit a building and then went into Ellicott Creek. Both the driver and the passenger, jumped out of the car before it went in the water.

The two ran in an area of brush that was behind the business, and then they jumped into the water. The men were struggling to stay afloat and police fished them out of the water.

City of Tonawanda Police Captain Fredric Foels says the motive was unclear.



“Well, the driver showed some intoxication, the driver’s got a revoked license, the driver’s got ten suspensions on his license for failure to answer, so could that of been a reason why he took off, possibly,” said Foels. “But, things like this put a lot of people at risk.”



The driver of the vehicle was 37-year-old Ernest Green Jr., and the passenger was 36-year-old Daniel Rodriguez. Green was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal mischief 2, fleeing a police officer, obstructing govt administration and 19 traffic charges.

Rodriguez was charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Green and Rodriguez were arraigned Monday afternoon.