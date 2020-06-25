Two Buffalo residents charged with felony drug possession after being stopped in stolen car on NYS Thruway

(WIVB) – Two Buffalo residents are facing charges after New York police stopped a car on the Thruway in Dunkirk that had been reported stolen out of the Town of Cheektowaga.

Troopers stopped the 2015 Kia sedan around 8:30 p.m. June 23 on I-90 and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and its occupants.

According to state police reports, both the driver and passenger were found to be in possession of crack, over a gram of heroin, and a digital scale.

The driver, 22-year-old Malik A. Johnson, and the passenger, 19-year-old Markiya A. Foster, were charged with third and fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.