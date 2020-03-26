Two Buffalo State students, one staff member test positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three members of the Buffalo State College community have tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Thursday.

The positive cases are the first connected to Buffalo State’s campus.

They are:

A staff member who is in self-quarantine in their off-campus residence. The staff member was last on campus on March 12.

A commuter student who is in self-quarantine at their off-campus residence. The student was last on campus March 14.

A resident student who has been in self-quarantine since March 17 inside a private on-campus apartment, isolated from the campus community.

The Erie County Department of Health confirmed the cases on Thursday.

There are currently no classes at Buffalo State, as the college is having its expanded spring break, March 14 to 29. Remote instruction at the college begins March 30.

Non-essential employees have been telecommuting since March 17.

Resident students who remain on campus are being moved to suite- or apartment-style resident halls to limit sharing of common spaces and bathrooms.



