Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Chautauqua County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Chautauqua County Department of Health confirmed Monday.

The cases are the first confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the county.

The two people diagnosed with COVID-19 are a woman in her 30s who lives in the Dunkrik area and recently traveled to the City of Buffalo, and a man in his 30s who lives in Silver Creek and recently traveled to the City of Buffalo.

The two people appear to have had separate exposures to coronavirus. They are in precautionary quarantine by the Chautauqua County Health Department. As of Monday, neither has required hospitalization.

The Brooks-TLC Hospital System confirmed Monday that one of the positive cases had been evaluated at the hospital emergency department and discharged.

The hospital adds that the patient was appropriately screened on arrival and measures were implemented to reduce risk of exposure during triage. The hospital staff who treated the patient used measures to avoid potential exposure to the virus, including using personal protective equipment.

The health department is determining close contacts of the individuals and will notify them.