Two cases of whooping cough reported at Jamestown High School

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Public Schools says it was alerted by the Chautauqua County Health and Human Services Department that two cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, were diagnosed at the high school.

The school says it has been working with the Health and Human Services department, along with the New York State Department of Health and local healthcare providers to make sure families of students affected are notified.

In the meantime, the school says parents should pay attention to their child’s respiratory symptoms. The symptoms of whooping cough can seem like a mild cold at first, but are then followed by severe coughing fits. Any student with a severe cough is asked to stay home and visit a doctor.

Antibiotics can be used to control symptoms and prevent the spread of whooping cough. There is also a vaccine to protect against pertussis.