Two charged four years after deadly Cattaraugus County crash

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were arrested and newly charged in connection with a deadly Oct. 2015 crash in Humphrey, Cattaraugus County.

Brian Shobert, 41, of Franklinville is charged with reckless endangerment, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular manslaughter, DWI and leaving the scene of an accident. Michele Harter, 46, is charged with reckless endangerment. Both were arrested Thursday.

A 39-year-old Grand Island man, Steven Kessler, died after the Oct. 23 crash.

State Police allege they were in the car with Kessler at the time.