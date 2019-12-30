Two charged with animal cruelty, burglary in Elma

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people are facing animal cruelty and burglary charges following a Dec. 26 incident involving dead chickens.

Austin Jimerson, 22, and Aden Jimerson, 20, both of Elma, were charged with a felony count of burglary, as well as criminal mischief, torturing an animal, and petit larceny.

According to Erie County Sheriff’s reports, the office received a complaint on Dec. 26 about two people walking down an Elma road carrying dead chickens.

On the morning of Dec. 27, a Hemstreet resident told deputies that he discovered a door to his barn had been left open and a severed chicken head was found on the barn floor.

Two chickens and a duck were missing.

The duck was later found deceased on an adjacent property.

Both suspects are being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignments.

