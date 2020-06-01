Two charged with making graffiti on Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people have been charged with spray painting graffiti onto Buffalo City Hall Sunday night.

Sir Raven R. Rodgers II, 23, of Buffalo, is charged with one count of third degree criminal mischief, one county of Making Graffiti, and one count of Possession of Graffiti Instruments. Another 23-year-old was also charged in the incident but was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned at a later date. The second defendant was not named in a Monday press release from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

It’s alleged that Rodgers and the other individual spray painted the doors on the South Elmwood Avenue side of Buffalo City Hall around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Rodgers was released and is scheduled back in Buffalo City Court on July 20.