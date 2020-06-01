Breaking News
WNY expected to enter Phase Two of reopening schedule on Tuesday
Live Now
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 272 active closings. Click for more details.

Two charged with making graffiti on Buffalo City Hall

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people have been charged with spray painting graffiti onto Buffalo City Hall Sunday night.

Sir Raven R. Rodgers II, 23, of Buffalo, is charged with one count of third degree criminal mischief, one county of Making Graffiti, and one count of Possession of Graffiti Instruments. Another 23-year-old was also charged in the incident but was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned at a later date. The second defendant was not named in a Monday press release from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

It’s alleged that Rodgers and the other individual spray painted the doors on the South Elmwood Avenue side of Buffalo City Hall around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Rodgers was released and is scheduled back in Buffalo City Court on July 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss