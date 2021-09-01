Two charged with murder following fatal shooting of 3-year-old in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The two people who were previously identified as persons of interest in July’s fatal shooting on Donovan Drive have each been indicted on two counts of murder.

Jonay Robinson, 25, and Dequan Richardson, 22, have been accused of killing Shaquelle Walker, who was three years old at the time of his death. Three other people were shot during that incident, but they survived.

Richardson and Robinson were previously arrested on gun and drug charges during a raid of their Cheektowaga apartment last month.

Officials say that during a preliminary examination, the bullet casings found during a search of the apartment “appear to be the same type in color and composition” as those found at the scene of the Donovan Drive shooting.

The indictments of Richardson and Robinson were announced on Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors say Robinson’s car was traced to the crime scene. Additionally, cell phone records placed both of them at the scene of the shooting, according to officials.