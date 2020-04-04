Two CODE-19 shelters in WNY open 24 hours this weekend

(WIVB) – Two CODE-19 shelters will be open around the clock this weekend to provide a place for people to stay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECC Flickenger Athletic Center, 21 Oak Street, Buffalo and the Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora, will be open 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Code Blue shelters at Holy Cross and the Belle Center are closed and will remain closed. Harbor House will also remain closed while the Code 19 Shelter at ECC is open.

Last week, it was announced that some Code Blue shelters in Western New York will transition to CODE-19 shelters to allow community members a safe place to stay.

The WNY Coalition for the Homeless asks that if you encounter people in need of a place to stay to direct them to open shelters.