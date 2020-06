(WIVB) – Two men are dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting on Buffalo’s East Side, a police source has told News 4.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Bailey and Andover Avenue.

News 4 was on the scene as at least one of the men was taken away by ambulance.

Anyone with information can call the Buffalo Police Confidential tipline at 716-847-2255.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.