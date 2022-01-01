Two deaths in shooting on Elmer Avenue under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
Northeast District officers responded to the call on Elmer Avenue, where two male victims were found deceased inside a residence after being shot. BPD says the incident was targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021.
