Two deaths in shooting on Elmer Avenue under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Northeast District officers responded to the call on Elmer Avenue, where two male victims were found deceased inside a residence after being shot. BPD says the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. 

