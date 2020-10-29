Two elementary school students in Jamestown report being approached by men in white van

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Jamestown elementary students reported that two males in a white van attempted to speak to them Thursday morning as they walked to Ring School.

The incident happened on Hotchkiss Street near Clyde.

According to Jamestown Police reports, the students didn’t speak with the men and continued on to the school.

“At this time it is not known what the intention of the males were. Police are checking video in the area to see if the van or the males can be identified,” police reports said.

Anyone who may have information on this incident or the identity of the males is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537.

The Jamestown Public School Administration and the Jamestown Police encourage parents and guardians to talk to their children about the importance of not talking to strangers, or if any stranger approaches them, to report it immediately to a trusted adult.