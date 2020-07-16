Two employees of different Lackawanna vape shops charged with selling to minor

(WIVB) – Employees from two different vape shops in the City of Lackawanna were arrested this week for allegedly selling products to minors earlier this year.

Nagi Mohamed, 25, is accused of selling two disposable vape pens to a minor who did not show ID at Xpress Smoke Shop on Abbott Road on Feb. 11 and 13.

Hosam A. Alomari, 20, is also accused of selling two disposable vape pens to a minor who didn’t show ID on the same dates at Fumo Vapes on South Park Avenue.

Both defendants are charged with two counts of sale of tobacco products to a minor and two counts of sale of tobacco products to an individual who did not show identification.

They were both issued appearance tickets for Lackawanna City Court for later this month. If convicted on all charges, they each could face up to a year in jail.

“As the chief law enforcement officer, it is my job to keep children in our communities safe. I am announcing the arrest of these two defendants because I want the residents of Erie County to know that my office will not tolerate the sale of any illicit substances to minors, which includes e-cigarettes and other vape products,” said Erie County DA John Flynn. “These products contain nicotine, a highly addictive stimulant, and potentially other harmful substances. The sale of vape products to minors is not only irresponsible, it is illegal.”