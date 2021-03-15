Two facing drug charges following law enforcement pursuit, crash in the Town of Boston

(WIVB) – A police pursuit in the Southtowns ended with a crash and two arrests.

Someone flagged down an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy Monday in Chestnut Ridge Park, saying a woman asked for a cell phone because she was being kidnapped.

The sergeant spotted a car and tried to pull it over, but it didn’t stop. The car crashed into a guardrail in the Town of Boston.

Police found a man and a woman in the vehicle and after questioning the woman, determined no one was kidnapped- but they said they did find drugs, and the occupants of the vehicle were found to have outstanding warrants.

Julie Hilliker, 26, of Hamburg and Joshua Aman, 32, of Elma were arrested.

Hilliker was charged with:

· Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

· Two counts of Criminal use of drug paraphernalia;

· Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle;

· Criminal impersonation;

· Unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a vehicle;

· Unlawful possession of marijuana;

· Three separate vehicle and traffic law infractions.

Aman was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance;

· Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia;

· Criminal impersonation;

· Unlawful possession of marijuana.

They were taken into custody and later released.