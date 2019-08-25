Two fallen Buffalo firefighters honored during 10th anniversary ceremonies

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Saturday marks the 10th anniversary where two Buffalo firefighters lost their lives while on duty.

Buffalo Fire Lieutenant Charles McCarthy and fellow firefighter Jonathan Croom died while battling a fire on Buffalo’s East side.

“Not only has the fire department lost two good firefighters but the families that have been left behind, they’re scared for life,” Croom’s mom Angie Heusinger said.

Although they may be gone, they’re never forgotten.

A fact Croom’s mother, Heusinger is thankful for.

“It’s one of the things that my heart really sank thinking that people would forget,” she said. “I feel much better that they haven’t. I really do.”

People all over Buffalo are remembering them.

“We pay tribute to these brave men who gave their lives to protect our community,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown during a ceremony on Saturday.

“When a tragedy and a death occurs we wrap our arms around that family and we make sure they’re taken care of from now until whenever,” said Fire Commissioner William Rinaldo.

Rinaldo said since that tragedy, the fire department has made strides to keep themselves safe. Including advances in technology and communication and putting an emphasis on accountability.

“We did learn a lot of hard lessons that day and those have been translating over the years to a safer department,” Rinaldo said.

The top of City Hall will continue to be lit up in red Saturday night as another way the city will remember the fallen heroes.