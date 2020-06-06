Two farmers markets to return to Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two farmers’ markets will return to the Queen City this weekend.

The South Buffalo Farmers Market in Cazenovia Park will have its opening day on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers say that vendors will be six feet apart and everyone has to wear a mask.

There will also be handwashing stations and hand sanitizer throughout the market.

The Elmwood Farmers Market will open Saturday near Bidwell Parkway. The same rules apply.

The Elmwood Farmers Market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.