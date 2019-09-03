Two firefighters taken to hospital following Grand Island fire

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two firefighters went to the hospital after an overnight house fire on Grand Island.

Crews got the call to a single family home on Baseline Rd. just after 1 a.m. Officials say one of the firefighters taken to the hospital fell while helping put out the fire. Another was being evaluated for heat exhaustion. Both firefighters are expected to be okay.

Investigators say no one was home at the time of the fire, and that the people living there were in the middle of renovations. They say the home is not a total loss.

Teams from both Grand Island’s fire department and Sheridan Park Fire in the Town of Tonawanda assisted at the scene.