Two from Rochester being charged for stolen vehicle, narcotics possession

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A man and a woman from Rochester are being charged after a traffic stop on Delaware Street in the City of Tonawanda on Tuesday.

City of Tonawanda Police officers pulled over the two in a 2009 Honda SUV for running a red light at Delaware and Syracuse Street.

A DMV check showed the car was taken from Rochester on May 28 and Rochester Police were able to confirm, according to police.

The driver, 35-year-old Philip Holley, had 18 suspensions on his drivers’ license at the time of the traffic stop.

Police say they found a plastic bag containing five grams of marijuana, five “baggies” of cocaine in the glove box, and cups of rum and coke in the center console.

Holley is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation, possession of marijuana, stolen vehicle charges, and eight other traffic charges.

The female passenger, 34-year-old Belkins Torres is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and stolen vehicle charges.

Both are held on $500 bail.