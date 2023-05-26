CLARENDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing several large items, including a camper, a jet ski and a UTV vehicle, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Authorities say a search warrant was conducted on a property on Fancher Road Holley in the Town of Clarendon, where a stolen UTV vehicle, a zero turn lawnmower, utility trailer, a jet ski and a large tow behind camper were found.

Authorities say that this came after a strike of larcenies from stores in the Brockport area, which were investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. They say that some items had been modified to conceal or remove identification numbers, and the suspects, 48-year-old Jennifer Sportsman and 50-year-old Wade Murphy, had fled the state.

Sportsman was arrested on May 5 when she returned to the residence to retrieve items. She was charged with four counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and criminal facilitation.

Murphy was arrested in South Carolina on May 20. He was charged with four counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He is facing additional charges in South Carolina and is on probation in New York. He is awaiting extradition to Orleans County.