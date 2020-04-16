Two Jamestown manufacturers now making PPE

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Jamestown manufacturers are now producing reusable personal protective equipment to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Resource Center and Support Enterprises, Inc. are now sewing gowns and cloth masks at their Jamestown manufacturing facilities.

“Both organizations, which have been sewing items for the federal government for more than 20 years, are essential businesses, and as such they have remained operating during the COVID-19 crisis,” a Thursday press release from The Resource Center said. “Upon learning of the shortages of personal protective equipment being experienced across the country and particularly in New York State, both manufacturers adjusted their operations to be able to produce reusable PPE.”