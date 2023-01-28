ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have died following a wrong-way collision on I-86, according to New York State Police.

At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, Troopers out of Jamestown responded to a vehicle collision on I-86, westbound lane between exits 12 and 13, in the Town of Ellicott.

According to Troopers, an investigation determined that a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lane struck another vehicle traveling west. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the struck vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. One of the occupants succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.