Two Lewiston women facing new charges in child abuse investigation

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lewiston woman and her 19-year-old daughter have been arrested on new charges stemming from a child abuse investigation from April.

Christina DeGroff, 46, is charged with first degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, three counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

In April, she was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution, first degree reckless endangerment, and making a punishable false written statement after a five-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries at a Lewiston Road residence.

Michaela Wilson, 19, is now charged with first degree assault, five counts of second degree assault, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Michaela Wilson/NCSO

In April, she was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

DeGroff’s boyfriend and Wilson’s father, Michael Wilson, 49, pleaded guilty in county court on

September 28 to attempted first degree attempted assault, second degree attempted assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He’s facing up to 25 years in prison.

DeGroff and Michaela Wilson were both released and are set to return to court on Nov. 4. Orders of protection have been issued for the three children in DeGroff and Wilson’s custody.

The five-year-old survived his injuries following hospitalization in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.