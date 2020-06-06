Closings
There are currently 271 active closings. Click for more details.

Two local leaders appear on CNN to discuss viral video, BPD officers quitting ERT team

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – After a video of Buffalo Police shoving a protester on Thursday went viral, two local leaders appeared on national TV on Friday to discuss it.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown appeared on CNN late Friday night, and laid the mass exodus of 57 officers from the city’s Emergency Response Team at the feet of the police union.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also shared his thoughts on the resignations on CNN Friday night.

News 4 reached out to police union president John Evans Friday night for comment but we haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss