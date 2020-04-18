Two local organizations distribute groceries on Buffalo’s West Side

1  of  3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – About 200 families in need now have fresh groceries to hold them over for a while thanks to two local organizations.

The Buffalo Dream Center joined forces with The Belle Center to hand out bags of groceries in Buffalo on Friday.

Families received canned goods, fresh produce, frozen meat, and more.

The Buffalo Dream Center brought the food to The Belle Center’s food pantry on the city’s West Side.

Volunteers distributed the groceries to meet a growing need in the community.

The Buffalo Dream Center has given food to more than 2,000 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

