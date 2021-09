LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Lockport schools were closed Monday.

An anonymous tip about a possible threat led to the closures of Lockport High School and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.

The superintendent’s office tells News 4 the district shared the information in the tip with Lockport Police to figure out where it came from, and if it’s credible.

The district says it takes all threats seriously, to ensure everyone’s safety.

Both schools will reopen as usual Tuesday.