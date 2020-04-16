Two more Erie County Sheriff’s Office K9s getting protective vests

(WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff’s Office K9s Bo and Ares are getting bullet- and stab-protective vests.

Both vests are being acquired through non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Bo’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser by Nardin Academy.

K9 Ares’ vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by the Medaille College Vet Tech Club.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a Massachusetts non-profit that provides police dogs with protective equipment. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.