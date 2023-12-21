ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two more fans were arrested for trespassing on the site of the new Bills stadium during last Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, bringing the season total to 10 gameday arrests at the construction site.

Seven of the arrests, including last weekend’s, came after fans tried to enter the site for a photo opportunity, Garcia said.

Two others were arrested trying to cut through the site to get to a parking lot on the other side, and one person was arrested at the season opener after allegedly entering the construction pit while under the influence of alcohol, LSD, cocaine and marijuana.

The charges so far have been violations, not rising to the level of misdemneor or felony.

The new Bills stadium, which is being built across the street from the current stadium on Abbott Road in Orchard Park, is expected to be ready for the 2026 season.

The Sheriff’s Office provides security at Highmark Stadium grounds every gameday, while Orchard Park police are responsible the rest of the time.

Garcia said his office will continue to work with the Bills and a private security company to monitor the situation as construction progresses. Better lighting and higher fences may be needed in the future, Garcia said.

