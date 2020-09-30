Two more staff members from Maple Avenue Elementary in Niagara Falls School District test positive for COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two staff members at Maple Avenue Elementary School in the Niagara Falls City School District have tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Wednesday.

The Niagara County Department of Health conducted COVID-19 testing at the high school field house on Wednesday and reported the positive results, both from employees at Maple Elementary, bringing the school’s number of positive cases to three.

Another staff member from Maple Avenue Elementary tested positive over the weekend, prompting the school to be shut down until further notice.

The Niagara County Department of Health is hosting another COVID-19 rapid testing event for NFCSD staff tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Niagara Falls High School Field House.

Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie is expected to make a statement Thursday morning.