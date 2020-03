CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to seven.

The new cases include a woman in her 70s with no recent travel and a woman in her 30s who has traveled to Erie County.

The individuals appear to have been exposed to novel coronavirus separately.

They are recovering at home under mandatory isolation.